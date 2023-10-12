EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation will host an “Early El Paso Giving Day” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the El Paso Museum of Art.

El Paso Giving Day is an online charitable giving campaign designed to shine a light on the essential work of nonprofit organizations and ignite the spirit of giving in the community, according to a press release sent by the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

Founded in 2016 by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and partner organizations, El Paso Giving Day has raised nearly $8 million from thousands of donors for over 200 nonprofit organizations.

The Early Giving event runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, with El Paso Giving Day on Oct. 19.

Guest attending the event will have the chance to win giveaway prizes as part of Early Giving sponsored by Mattress Firm, according to the press release.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to observe the Gator Tank Pitch Competition. Like the television show Shark Tank, five nonprofit organizations will pitch their program and services to judges in the hopes of winning monetary prizes and expanding their impact within our shared communities.

“El Paso Giving Day is an important and critical fundraising event for nonprofits in our community,” said Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation Development Coordinator. “We are excited to kick off the largest day of charitable giving with the Gator Tank pitch competition. El Paso Giving Day and Gator Tank allow local nonprofits to grow, thrive, and better serve our community.”

For more information about El Paso Giving Day, visit elpasogivingday.org.