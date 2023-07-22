UPDATE: Fire crews have knocked down the house fire on Tommy Aaron Drive and are looking for hotspots, according to the latest update. Investigators are looking into the cause. No injuries have been reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire crews have responded to a house fire in East El Paso on Saturday afternoon, July 22, according to El Paso Fire’s Twitter account.

The fire is along the 1800 block of Tommy Aaron Drive off of Trawood. The Fire Department is calling it a Condition 2 fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire Department says it is conducting fire suppression operations and one house is involved.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.