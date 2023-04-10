EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Electric Company Charitable Foundation has been announced as the new philanthropic extension of the El Paso Electric Company, which will promote education, economic development and environmental stewardship.

The foundation will focus on grants for nonprofit projects and programs that align with its new focus areas. In education, the foundation will bolster the development of innovative educational initiatives and STEM.

In economic development, the organization will support projects to create jobs, increase retention and growth. In environmental stewardship, the focus will be on works that reflect conservation, improvement, and education of environmental sustainability.

The El Paso Electric has funded the foundation with $1.2 million and will be used for 2023 grants. All nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a grant by visiting eccfoundation.org.

“As the new Board consists of employee leaders from all segments of El Paso Electric, we appreciate the responsibility that we have been entrusted with in guiding this Foundation,” said Robert Almanzán, President of the ECC Foundation Board of Directors. “Most exciting is our continued partnership with our generous employees in the Electric Company Charitable Foundation’s ability to match employee giving. The Foundation’s matching support to organizations in our service region emphasize what is important to our employees. We want to support causes they are passionate about through the Foundation’s volunteer and donation matching programs.” continued Almanzán.