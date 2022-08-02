EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) has found a permanent home for the artwork titled Luces en el Cielo. The artwork reflects the strong partnership with EPE, a remembrance of the 23 precious lives lost, and our path towards a resilient future.

The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) welcomed the beautiful art painting housed inside its offices on 6314 Delta Drive on August 1, 2022.

Last year, EPE’s Summer College Internship cohort worked closely with the United Way of El Paso County, the FRC, and local artist Terrance Flores to honor the victims and families affected by August 3, 2019 tragedy.

Luces en el Cielo was first displayed at the Day of Remembrance Luminaria Drive-Through. “It was a pleasure working with EPE interns and staff,” shared Flores. “Luces en el Cielo pays remembrance to those we lost and help heal the community from the hurt it has experienced.”

“Working with Terrance Flores is a unique collaboration demonstrating a deeper connection and engagement. Together we stay strong supporting those in need, sustaining programs and initiatives unique to our community, and working together to create a thriving community,” said President & Chief Executive Officer of United Way of El Paso County Deborah A. Zuloaga.

