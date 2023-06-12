EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Auxiliary Bishop Anthony C. Celino has been named the vicar general and moderator of the curia for the El Paso Diocese, according to new assignments released by the diocese on Monday, June 12.

The vicar general and moderator of the curia is considered a key leadership position in the diocese and the position is sometimes compared to the chief operating officer in a corporation.

Assignments take effect on July 6.

Auxiliary Bishop Anthony Celino Rev. Angel Aguilar Rev. Angel Tarango Rev. Loyd Divinagracia

Three newly ordained priests also received their assignments.

Rev. Angel Aguilar will become the parochial vicar at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Angel Tarango will be parochial vicar at St. Stephen, Deacon and Martyr Catholic Church, while Rev. Loyd Divinagracia will become parochial vicar at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Other new appointments are: Rev. Apolinar Samboni, pastor at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canutillo and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Westway; Rev. Hector Chicas, pastor at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas; Rev. Beto Lopez, pastor at San Judas Tadeo Catholic Church; Rev. Pablo Matta, pastor at St. Raphael Catholic Church; Rev. Miguel Angel Sanchez, pastor at St. Pius X Catholic Church and San Juan Bautista Catholic Church; Rev. Cong Vo, parish administrator at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church; Rev. Ron Sibugan, interim administrator at Guardian Angel Catholic Church; and Rev. Wilbert Colas, vicar at Buen Pastor Mission.

Rev. Ivan Montelongo will be the vocation director and diocesan judicial vicar for the El Paso Diocese, and Rev. Cong Vo will be the assistant judicial vicar.