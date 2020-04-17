EP County Sheriff’s Office requesting help to find wanted sex offender

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted sex offender.

According to a release, Madison Donivan LaFever was released from the Huntsville Unit on April 13.

LaFever failed to notify TDCJ Parole of his arrival to El Paso, and never reported to the Halfway House located at 1650 Horizon Blvd.

His last known location was in the Dallas, Texas area. As a result of his parole violation a warrant was issued, a release said.

LaFever is a registered sex offender for the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault, the victim being a 40-year-old female, .

According to the sheriff’s office, LaFever is currently on parole for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison Donivan LaFever is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.

