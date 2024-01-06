EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marking the 30th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, El Paso County has initiated the ‘Sneakers for Asylum Seekers’ event.

This event, encourages the community to donate new or “gently worn” athletic shoes to support asylum seekers, aligning with the spirit of empathy and service that defines MLK Day, according to a press release sent by the county.

Th county says community members are invited to participate in the collection and organization of the shoes. Volunteer drivers will gather collection boxes from various locations, while additional volunteers will play a crucial role in sorting the donated shoes.

Shoes will be collected between Thursday, Jan 4 through Friday, Jan. 12 and sorted on Monday, Jan. 15, the national MLK Day of Service.

This event stands as a powerful symbol of the community’s unity and commitment to the principles of service and social justice championed by Martin Luther King, Jr., according to the county.

Shoes may be dropped off at the following donation locations:

County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, 1st & 3rd floors

Downtown Annex, 320 S. Campbell St.

Family Youth Services Center, 6314 Delta Dr.

Fabens Community Center, 201 NW Camp St., Fabens, TX

Agua Dulce Community Center, 15371 Kentwood Ave.

Canutillo Community Center, 7351 Bosque Rd., Canutillo, TX

Justice of the Peace #7, 435 Vinton Rd., Suite C, Vinton, TX

Additionally, the public is invited to learn more about volunteer opportunities by emailing volunteer@epcounty.com.