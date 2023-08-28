EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber will be showcasing local restaurants during its first-ever 915 Restaurant Week.

The event will “showcase the flavors and flair of our unique border region,” according to an announcement sent to KTSM.

The event will be held from Sept. 11-17 and the chamber is accepting signups from restaurants until Thursday, Aug. 31.

Participating restaurants will feature specials priced at $9.15.

For more information on participating restaurants or how to sign up if you are a restaurant owner or operator, click here.