EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and Destination El Paso will be displaying a new art installation piece in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month at San Jacinto Plaza.

Hispanic Heritage Month will officially begin on Sep. 15 and end on Oct. 15. The 3-D installation will be part of the ongoing Love Letters campaign in El Paso. The Love Letters are designed and put on display for recognition of ongoing events such as Hispanic Heritage Month.

“With the installation of the Love Letters, El Paso will have a physical symbol to take pride in when recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. The letters acknowledge Hispanic Heritage through an artistic display that can be shared with the community.” Jose Garcia, President and CEO of Destination El Paso.

All visitors to San Jacinto Plaza will have a month-long opportunity to take photos of the letters and share them with friends, family, and social media.

