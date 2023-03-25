EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Cactus and Rock Club held a cacti sale and garden tour Saturday, displaying different types of cacti and other succulents in Northeast El Paso.

Homeowner Peter Beste holds the annual sales in his backyard where customers are able to look at different types of cacti for sale. Beste also held a garden tour Saturday, showing visitors the different types of cacti and succulents while walking on a small trail.

The cacti sale is held once a year, right when cacti is set to bloom. However, Beste says this year they did the sale a bit too early, due to the cold weather affecting the blooming process.

Beste says the club offers meetings and presentations on the first Saturday of each month, however residential and public garden tours are held once a year at 7 different locations. The cacti sale is also held once a year at only one location.

To learn more about the El Paso Cactus and Rock Club, you can head to their website by clicking here: El Paso Cactus & Rock Club homepage (elpasodesert.com)