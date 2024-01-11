EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In response to the declining temperatures, El Paso Animal Services extends guidance to ensure the safety and well-being of pets during the cold season.

Implement these guidelines to protect your four-legged companions:

Provide a warm place to sleep and rest:

Bring your pets indoors at nighttime, such as in a garage or laundry room. When outdoors, provide them with proper shelter, featuring four walls and a roof, make sure they have proper shelter with four walls and a roof, facing away from any drafts, ensure access to drinkable water, and if they are tethered, they still have access to their shelter and water, adhering to the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.

Recognize that some pets may need extra protection:

Certain pets, like seniors, puppies, and those with shorter coats, require extra care in extreme temperatures. Restrict their outdoor time by opting for shorter walks. Outfit them in a sweater or pet socks/shoes and guarantee they have dry blankets, rotated regularly to keep them dry when outdoors.

Clean up vehicle spills:

When checking and filling your cars with antifreeze, diligently clean any spills as this substance is deadly to pets and can result in serious kidney failure. If you suspect your pet has consumed antifreeze, promptly seek emergency treatment.

Tap your car hood:

Community cats often seek warmth from the engine compartment, with many sleeping under car hoods. Mitigate the risk of accidents by tapping on the top of your hood or honking your horn before starting your vehicle.

Keep wildlife away:

Some wildlife, like coyotes, remain active during the winter and with food being scarce, coyotes and other wildlife will often wander neighborhoods in search for food. Pick up pet bowls with food as these can attract wildlife in yards.

