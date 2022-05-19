EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What’s better than a drive-thru for pet vaccinations and microchips? A free drive thru.

El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips on a first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets.

Pets must remain in the vehicle; all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.

This is an ongoing effort to ensure community pets are healthy and protected from deadly diseases such as parvovirus and distemper.

What: Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinic

When: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022

Where: 301 George Perry Blvd.

Cost: Free

To view upcoming Animal Services events, programs, opportunities and services, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

