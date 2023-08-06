EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport (ELP) was awarded a $3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the installation of solar panels and a $360,000 grant to develop an Airport Sustainability Master Plan.

“We are pleased that our community has once again been recognized by the federal government as a crucial part of the national aviation network,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said. “The City shares the national vision of a future that incorporates innovative and efficient energy practices, and utilizing technology to achieve these goals which are also part of our community’s priorities.”

ELP is one of 21 airports to receive a grant from the FAA. The grant will be utilized to install solar panels on the ELP Rental Car Center, effectively offsetting the airport’s energy usage, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

“Today’s news is a testament to the vision and execution of El Paso International Airport’s team and the City,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said. “I’m pleased to see the continued commitment to sustainability at the airport, especially the additional funding for solar panel installation that will offset its energy usage. This grant award is not only bringing us one step closer to President Biden’s goal of achieving net zero emissions for airports by 2050, but also setting an example for a community institution that is continuing to prioritize innovation and sustainability, something all El Pasoans should take pride in.”

The City says the FAA has awarded a total of $92 million to airports nationwide as part of the federal government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, a goal set by President Biden.

The funding provided by the grant supports the airport’s ongoing efforts to modernize its infrastructure.

“The airport staff has been diligently planning for future projects, ensuring that we are ready to begin work as soon as grant funding becomes available from the federal government,” Interim City Manager Cary Westin said. “These grants not only enable us to advance our sustainability goals but pave the way for future innovation.”

In addition, the airport will work with the recently established Office of Climate and Sustainability to incorporate the Airport’s Sustainability Master Plan as part of the city’s overall Climate Action Plan.

For more information about ELP, visit here.