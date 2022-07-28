EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – StartupBus is a nonprofit that offers a five-day, high-intensity boot camp on entrepreneurial development while traveling city to city. The bus-boot camp heading towards El Paso started in San Francisco from Las Vegas. Next will be Austin after El Paso.

StartupBus will arrive in El Paso with more than 20 entrepreneurs on a bus to attend work sessions on July 29 with local leaders from Pioneers 21, New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center, Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and Tech Hub’s Bridge Accelerator.

StartupBus, which is in its 11th year and is one of the most recognized startup competitions in the world, is a five-day high-intensity entrepreneurship bootcamp and competition that takes entrepreneurs to different cities to gain knowledge on how to start a business, how to grow a business and how to gain investments.

Pioneers 21 is excited to take part in this invaluable experience for entrepreneurs to grow their ideas into successful businesses. The road to starting a business is difficult, but the right training, mentors and connections provided by our partnership with StartupBus can make the journey easier and more successful. We are eager to share our knowledge and experience of living and growing a business in the El Paso region to budding entrepreneurs. Laura Butler, Executive Director, Pioneers 21

