Entrance fees at White Sands National Monument to increase in 2020

White Sands National Monument is located in New Mexico just northeast of Las Cruces.

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) – The entrance fees at White Sands National Park will increase by $5 starting next year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the entrance fees to the park will be $25 per vehicle, $15 per person, and $20 per motorcycle, officials said.

This means a car with four people would only have to pay $25 to get in and not $60 for the four individual passengers.

In April 2018, the National Park Service announced service-wide fee increases for all entrance-fee charging parks.

Officials at White Sands National Monument said it will modify its entrance fees to fully incorporate the new entrance fee schedule and provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs to enhance the visitor experience.

According to a press release, park entrance fees have been used to update and repair the park’s picnic facilities, create exhibits for the visitor center museum, and facilitate park ranger-led public programs.

The press release also added that the revenue has helped in the rehabilitation of the park’s accessible Interdune Boardwalk Trail and has helped in the complete rehabilitation of the monument’s 1930s era sewage system.

All of the money received from entrance fees will remain with the National Park Service, with 80-percent of the revenue staying at White Sands, officials said.

If you’d like to plan a visit to the national monument, you can find more information here.