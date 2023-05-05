EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) is supporting 85 libraries and 12 businesses in New Mexico and West Texas by sponsoring a summer reading program called “ENMU Reads.”

For the fourth year, ENMU Reads will provide 85 libraries in New Mexico and West Texas with ENMU-branded certificates, bookmarks, coloring book pages, activity books, posters and stickers for free, according to a release sent out by Eastern New Mexico University.

ENMU started with 32 libraries in 2020 in New Mexico and has grown to 85 in the summer of 2023 across New Mexico and West Texas, according to the university.

ENMU says “the program is used to encourage young New Mexico and West Texas students to participate in their library summer reading programs.”

Courtesy of Eastern New Mexico University

ENMU adds they are partnering with businesses across New Mexico and West Texas to “provide prizes to libraries to reward students for participating in summer reading programs.”

The following are the partner organizations and prizes across New Mexico and West Texas:

The Albuquerque Isotopes will be providing game tickets as grand prizes to Central New Mexico libraries.

The El Paso Chihuahuas will be providing game tickets as grand prizes to Southern New Mexico and West Texas libraries.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be providing game tickets as grand prizes to Eastern New Mexico and West Texas Libraries

The Odessa Jackalopes will be providing game tickets as grand prizes to libraries in Southwest Texas.

Eastern New Mexico University Athletics will be providing free admission to the first home football game to libraries in Eastern New Mexico and West Texas.

Domino’s Team Bam will be providing free large pizza certificates to libraries in their markets across New Mexico and far West Texas.

Whataburger will be providing bookmarks with free Whataburger Jr. certificates to libraries in their markets in New Mexico and West Texas.

The New Mexico Space History Museum in Alamogordo, New Mexico will be providing free admissions to all library partners in New Mexico and West Texas.

Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque will be providing free admission and STEM kits to libraries in New Mexico.

Heart of the Desert in Alamogordo, New Mexico will be providing grand prizes to libraries in Southern New Mexico.

Dion’s will be providing gift certificates to libraries in Lubbock, Texas.

Meow Wolf will be providing free admission to libraries in central New Mexico.

For more information on ENMU Reads summer reading support program and library partners, visit enmu.edu/ENMUReads.