EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day weekend, Cinemark is showing a list of movies for those looking to celebrate the day of love.

Whether celebrating the holiday with friends, family, or significant others, there is something for everyone to enjoy on Valentine’s Day.

For the ultimate day of romance, Titanic is back in theaters for a limited time for its 25th anniversary, remastered in 4K 3D. Drama lovers can get their thrills with Knock at the Cabin, Plane and Missing. Girlfriends can celebrate the love of female friendship with fun films including Magic Mike’s Last Dance and 80 for Brady.

Those looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the movie lovers in their lives can find one sweet deal with Cinemark. All who purchase a gift card of $50 or more now through Feb. 16 will receive a discount.

Cinemark Movie Rewards members will have even more chances to get lucky this Valentine’s Day, with Cinemark’s Date Night for a Year Sweepstakes. From now through Feb. 1, reward members can enter in the reward center for their chance to win 24 guest passes, a $100 gift card and two Cinemark blankets.

For more information on celebrating Valentine’s Day at Cinemark, including showtimes, ticketing and how to purchase gift cards, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.