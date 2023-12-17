EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An international renewable energy company is awarding Dona Ana Community College $50,000 in scholarships to help celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.

EDF Renewables, a global renewable energy company, has created the Milagro Solar Endowed Scholarship in partnership with DACC and the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Foundation, according to a news release sent out by Dona Ana Community College.

The scholarship will support students in the Advanced Technologies division pursuing either a Certificate of Completion or Associate of Applied Science.

Preference will be given to students in programs that focus on environmental and energy or building and construction, according to the news release.

Each scholarship awarded is eligible for matching funds through the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico’s Jon Wynne Scholarship.

“At DACC, we remain committed to providing equal opportunity to all students who want to further their education and careers in the workforce,” said Mónica Torres, chancellor of NMSU system of community colleges. “This new endowment will provide an opportunity to cover the cost for DACC students who qualify and are enrolled in majors in our Advanced Technologies Division, which prepares students for industries in our region.”

“Partnering with Doña Ana Community College allows us to give back to the community and support the state’s economic growth,” said Henry Smith, community engagement manager at EDF Renewables. “EDF Renewables is proud to support local communities through partnerships like this to help students prepare to enter the workforce and contribute to the success of New Mexico’s transition and development of a strong renewable energy industry.”

More information on DACC’s Advanced Technologies Division can be found at https://dacc.nmsu.edu/academics/divisions/advanced-technologies/index.html. More information on EDF Renewables can be located at https://www.edf-re.com/.