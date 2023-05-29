EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community was invited to share stories of our nation’s heroes at the construction site of the soon-to-be Endeavors El Paso Veteran Wellness Center on Memorial Day, May 29 during a Memorial Day Foundation Ceremony.

Stories of service placed inside the time capsule. Photo courtesy of Endeavors. President and Chief Operating Officer at Endeavors, Chip Fulghum speaking at the Memorial Day Foundation Ceremony. Photo courtesy of Endeavors. Two service men place the time capsule within the foundation of the soon to be Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center. Photo courtesy of Endeavors. Two service men carry the time capsule during the Memorial Day Foundation Ceremony. Photo courtesy of Endeavors.

The ceremony featured a time capsule where veterans and their families were able to share their stories, acts of courage and acts of service. Their stories were then placed into the capsule where it will be buried at the construction site “forever,” according to President and Chief Operating Officer at Endeavor Chip Fulghum.

The event included a fly-over by El Paso businessman and Vietnam War veteran Mike McNamee and additional pilot Vanessa Martinez.

“Everyone needs to know what our veterans have done in defense of our nation and their service and their sacrifice, and the sacrifice of their families,” Fulghum said.

The wellness center is scheduled for completion in winter 2024 and will be located at 12135 Pebble Hills Blvd. The center will provide “holistic wellness services to veterans and their families,” Fulghum said.