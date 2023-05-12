AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heavy rainfall in the forecast could bring about flash flooding this weekend, and with the potentially severe storm, Austin-Travis County EMS has deployed a boat team to south Texas.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, a crew consisting of five special rescue operations personnel towed off two boats from the ATCEMS Station 1 in south Austin.

In Austin, two other fully staffed MS boats would stay in town to help locally, while a third boat is on standby. Their deployment is part of a partnership with a state and FEMA rescue task force based in College Station.

In the past, they’ve been sent off to save lives during hurricanes Ian, Harvey and even Katrina.

Keep in mind, these boats are used for any type of emergency incident, with their primary objective including water rescues, such as pulling people out of flooded lakes and rivers.

“We’re going to have a high volume of rain this weekend, so there are houses that will need to evacuate and people may be stuck,” ATCEMS Commander Craig Smith said.

If you live in an area that’s prone to flash flooding, you should plan ahead,” Smith said. “Either get out early or have a plan to get out when things really deteriorate and get bad.”

EMS said 75% of flood-related deaths in Texas take place in vehicles, so it’s critical to keep your eyes on the road if you’re driving during the storm.