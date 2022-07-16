EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Grunt Style, a patriotic lifestyle brand, is opening soon at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

Grunt Style will be located in suite E-548 between Retro Drip and Perfumes 4U and will open its doors on Saturday, July 23.

To celebrate day one, they are offering a free gift with your purchase of $25 or more and a free hat with purchases of $100 or more.

Grunt Style is committed to veterans, first responders, and patriots. We chose El Paso for its patriotism. Rick Posey, Chief Operating Officer, Grunt Style

This store will be 100% operated by employees with direct ties to the military or first responders, and more than 50% are veterans of the United States military. Their grand opening weekend will take place August 19-21.

Grunt Style Soft Opening

Saturday – July 23, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

