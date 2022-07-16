EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Grunt Style, a patriotic lifestyle brand, is opening soon at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.
Grunt Style will be located in suite E-548 between Retro Drip and Perfumes 4U and will open its doors on Saturday, July 23.
To celebrate day one, they are offering a free gift with your purchase of $25 or more and a free hat with purchases of $100 or more.
This store will be 100% operated by employees with direct ties to the military or first responders, and more than 50% are veterans of the United States military. Their grand opening weekend will take place August 19-21.
Grunt Style Soft Opening
Saturday – July 23, 2022
10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
