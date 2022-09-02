AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission was providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for September.

According to Abbott, the food benefits would help nearly 1.6 million Texas households.

After receiving federal approval, HHSC extended the amount of SNAP benefits people can receive based on family size. Recipients will also get a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, which should appear in recipients’ accounts by Sept. 30, according to Abbott.

“The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $7.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020,” Abbott said.

SNAP is a program that provides food assistance to low-income families and people in Texas who qualify. Texans can apply for these benefits, including Medicaid, online here.