Emergency relief funds available for Doña Ana Community College students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Emergency relief funds are now being made available to Doña Ana Community College (DACC) students.



Students can now apply for the High Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III).



Eligibility requirements include:

students must have been enrolled for one credit hour for spring or summer 2021,

students must have direct deposit set up through their MyNMSU account, and

students must verify they were affected by COVID after March 13, 2020.

Students can apply for these funds through https://fa.nmsu.edu/heerf/. Funds are limited and not guaranteed, so students are encouraged to apply today.

DACC is also currently accepting applications for its fall semester that’s scheduled to begin in August.



DACC encourages applicants to apply early in order to better assist them with obtaining financial aid and/or scholarships. Applying early also allows students more time to attend orientation, meet with their advisors, and register for classes.



Helpful information such as degree programs, tuition costs, financial aid, and more can be found on the DACC website. Applicants can apply online at dacc.nmsu.edu.



