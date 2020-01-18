Emergency crews responding to a gas leak in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department and El Paso Gas are on the scene of a gas leak in Far East El Paso County.

It happened just before noon on John Hayes Street and Lookout Point Drive — that’s near Pebble Hills east of Rich Beem.

Fire crews believe a construction crew may have hit a gas line while working in the area. John Hayes is closed at Lookout Point to traffic. Crews are working to determine if any home evacuations are needed.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update this story when additional information becomes available.