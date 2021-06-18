Emergency crews rescue man from fall at Hueco Tanks

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple area first responders were called to Hueco Tanks early Friday afternoon in response to a man falling 25-feet.

According to El Paso County Search and Rescue, the man was found needing medical attention.

He received treatment from medical crews for unknown injuries.

This is a developing story and will be update on air and online.

