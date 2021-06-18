Emergency crews rescue man from fall at Hueco Tanks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple area first responders were called to Hueco Tanks early Friday afternoon in response to a man falling 25-feet.



According to El Paso County Search and Rescue, the man was found needing medical attention.



He received treatment from medical crews for unknown injuries.



This is a developing story and will be update on air and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.