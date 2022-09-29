MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday.

Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was dated Sept. 27.

Fletcher was out for a run near the University of Memphis on the morning of Sept. 2 when she was allegedly confronted, kidnapped and killed. Her body was found Sept. 5 outside an abandoned house in South Memphis.

A shell casing was found at the scene, according to the report.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of the 34-year-old Memphis mother and teacher.

