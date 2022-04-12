PLAINVIEW, Texas — Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Plainview said evacuations were lifted.

Firefighters battled a large grass fire in Plainview Tuesday afternoon near the Hale County Airport. The fire led to a voluntary evacuation in Plainview east of Columbia Street and South of 5th Street. Plainview ISD announced Hillcrest Elementary School was also evacuated. The PISD board room served as an evacuation safe place.

The fire started around 12:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of County Road V, according to the City of Plainview. As of 3:20 p.m., the fire was 90% contained.

Courtesy Ron Roberts Weather KAMC Skyview Network

According to a social media post by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District, Business Interstate 27 and Farm-to-Market Road 3644 (Southwest 3rd Street) were closed to traffic for a time. Low visibility was reported due to smoke in the area.

The city said all animals at the Plainview Animal Shelter were safe as of 2:40 p.m. Puppies were evacuated by volunteers and evacuation sites were established.