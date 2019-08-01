Electric bicycles officially in rotation at bike-sharing stations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans are getting a new way to ride around Downtown El Paso with the help of some technology.



“If you remember how to ride a bike, you’re going to do just well,” Cesar Martinez, Operations Manager for SunCycle Bike Share said.



SunCycle Bike Share introduced new electronic bicycles to the sun city to ride onward and upward.



“This technology does require you to press a power button. But the truth of the matter is you’re the motor,” Martinez explained, “Pedaling is the most important thing, it’s a pedal assist device that requires you go ahead and give us a forward motion and it’s just going to assist you in operating and moving the bike forward. Help you going up some inclines, or going farther distances.”



There are currently a total of 16 new e-bikes which are part of the existing bike-share system. That means you can find them spread out at the 15 bike stations between the Cincinnati Entertainment District to Downtown.

“This is a really good synergy because if you don’t like to pedal you have the opportunity to take advantage of a little cruise control and cruise around. Open your eyes and see all of the beautiful activities going on around Downtown especially the world’s largest Classic Film Festival,” Eric Pearson, CEO/President of the El Paso Community Foundation said.



The price is still the same which is $6 for 30 minutes and an additional $2 per additional half-hour. That’s if you don’t a membership.



As Downtown El Paso continues to evolve, Pearson shared now is the right time to introduce the e-bikes for El Pasoans to enjoy, “I think it’s really important to know that we are always re-inventing ourselves and always improving. There are so many capital projects. We’re surrounded by cranes and building. This is a place that is constantly improving itself and this is just another step.”



SunCycle said it looks forward to continue adding more e-bikes in the future to add to its bike-share stations.