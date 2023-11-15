EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Elections Department announced the three winners for the 2024 ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The Elections Department says Denisse I. Villalobos-Estrada, an 11th grader from Fabens High School, placed first for the contest.

Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Elections Department

Pablo A. Alonso, a 12th grader from Cathedral High School placed second and Rebecca Lopez, a 12th grader from YISD Young Women’s Leadership Academy placed third.

Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Elections Department

The Elections Department says the first-place design will make its debut during the 2024 electoral season.

All three winners will be honored and recognized on Monday, Dec. 4, by the El Paso

County Commissioners Court.