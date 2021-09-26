Election audit underway in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Secretary of State’s office said that a “full and comprehensive forensic audit” is now underway in four of the states largest counties: Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin counties.

Those counties represent the two largest Democrat and the two largest Republican counties in Texas. President Joe Biden carried three of the four counties in the 2020 general election.

In a statement the office said, “Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties.”

