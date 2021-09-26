Election audit underway in Texas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Secretary of State’s office said that a “full and comprehensive forensic audit” is now underway in four of the states largest counties: Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin counties.

Those counties represent the two largest Democrat and the two largest Republican counties in Texas. President Joe Biden carried three of the four counties in the 2020 general election.

In a statement the office said, “Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

09-25-21 6P TEXAS AUDIT

09-25-21 10P LAND COMMISSIONER IN EL PASO

09-25-21 6P ANNUNCIATION MIGRANTS FROM DEL RIO

09-25-21 6P HAREM SIGN REMOVED

09-25-21 10P MOTO FATAL

'She inspired me to go to college' Alumni visit memorial for Dr. Natalicio at UTEP

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link