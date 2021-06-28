Elderly woman’s car stalls in Northeast El Paso as street turns to river

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the Borderland continues to see heavy showers, an elderly woman got stranded Monday afternoon as a road turned to a river in Northeast El Paso.

It happened on Atlas Ave. off of Diana St. The woman’s red car was found stuck in the middle of the road. She tells KTSM 9 News that the car stopped running and she got out, fearful that it would be swept away.

“I was coming up on Diana and I turned on Atlas and when I turned and I saw that it looked like a river I couldn’t turn around because I was afraid of the canal. And I said oh well I’m going to see how far I can get and this is as far as I got,” said Velia Reyes in Spanish.

She eventually was able to get her car started and moved off of the street.

Vehicle stranded in Northeast. pic.twitter.com/ZLdvXpoCkb — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) June 28, 2021

Down the road, a man could be seen trying to make a canal with a rake in an effort to move water away from his home back to the street.

“I’m trying to prevent the water from going into my house,” said Rogelio Reyes a Northeast El Paso resident.

The National Weather Service says El Paso has already gotten as much rain as it can handle.

“Any additional rain even if it’s not a big thunder storm as long as it’s more than just a drizzle it’s going to cause ponding of water and flooding especially in low line areas,” said Jason Laney with the National Weather Service.

Laney expects the rain to get up to three inches by Tuesday night but says it’s still not close to the amount of rain El Paso saw back in 2006.

