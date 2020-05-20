Elderly residents, families receive care packages from HACEP partners during COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly 200 elderly residents of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HACEP) received care packages thanks to the generosity of United Healthcare Plans and St. George Antiochan Church.

“Now more than ever our elderly residents at HACEP need the community to show their support and our partners have been able to do that,” said Gerald Cichon the CEO of The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso. 194 care packages were distributed and consisted of detergent, face masks, and paper goods. “Our elderly residents were so happy to receive these care packages since most of them have been advised to stay home because of the current crisis of COVID-19.”

According to a release, while the care packages were geared toward elderly residents, another HACEP partner also stepped up to help families in need, a release said.

HACEP residents were invited by the Abundant Living Faith Center on May 15 to pick up food, paper goods, and toys for families with children.

“Families who participated in going to the drive-thru were so happy and relieved to see a community caring for them,” said Cichon.

The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso is grateful for its partners and community members who have reached out to support their residents who are in most need during COVID-19.