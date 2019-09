EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s officials say an elderly man was pronounced dead at an area hospital following a vehicle vs train collision in Clint Friday afternoon.

George Read, 80, was killed when the car he was riding in was struck by an oncoming train just before 3 p.m. in the 12200 block of Alameda Avenue in Clint.

Three other people were injured in the crash. Their condition was not immediately known.