Elder Abuse Prevention Month; Organization protecting the unprotected

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Elder Abuse Prevention Month is the perfect time to check on your friends and neighbors to make sure they are okay.

According to a release, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) works to protect the unprotected, including the elderly members of our community.

“Abuse may get the headlines, but one of the most common situations we encounter is self-neglect,” said Grace Ortiz, Community Engagement Specialist for Adult Protective Services (APS). “Sometimes when people become ill or depressed, they quit trying or simply can’t care for themselves without some help. That’s when someone needs to make a call to the Texas Abuse Hotline.”

APS serves Texas residents who are 65 years or older or who are 18 to 64 and have a disability.

According to a release, there are 3.7 million (117,722 in the El Paso area) Texas residents who are 65 or older and more than 1.7 million (63,935 in the El Paso area) people with a disability who are ages 18-64.

State law requires anyone who suspects adult abuse, neglect or financial exploitation to report it to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online at TxAbuseHotline.org. Callers can remain anonymous.