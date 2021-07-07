El Paso’s Texas Storm Volleyball team wins national championship in Orlando

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There’s a ton of talent in the sports world here in the Borderland and that includes on the volleyball courts where it looked bright during the 2021 AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Florida.



El Paso’s very own Texas Storm 14 Smack brought the hurricane and won the national championship.



Head Coach Jorge Monge, who’s an army vet, said clinching the championship was accomplished by the team’s defense, “We played a great defense throughout the whole tournament and that’s what gave us the win.”



Texas Storm Volleyball was created to provide our young athletes with the best volleyball training in El Paso, Texas. The program has changed the girls lives in many ways, and Coach Monge adds that the sport is growing locally “We’re going to these big tournaments that we’re winning now and we represent El Paso with a lot of honor. The girls are pushing themselves very hard because they want to compete and win in every tournament they go.”



The team outperformed 86 teams with a record of 12 matches won and only one loss. Also since winning, a couple of players qualified to participate in the USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championship in Las Vegas.



“We are very proud of the team and how they performed this year,” Coach Monge shared.



For more information about Texas Storm Volleyball Academy, click here.



