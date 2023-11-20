EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) El Paso District Office is reminding Borderland residents to “shop small, shop local and dine local” on Saturday, Nov. 25 in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

And the SBA wants residents to remember that mantra throughout the holiday shopping season.

This year marks the 14th annual Small Business Saturday, held the day after “Black Friday,” to help capture a larger piece of the holiday season consumer spending and help small businesses get customers through their doors, according to the SBA.

With the holiday season approaching, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to celebrate and support your local small business community, according to the SBA news release.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by the SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local small businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods nationwide, the SBA said.

According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year hit a record high with an estimated $17.9 billion, and 72 percent of shoppers strongly agree they will continue to shop small throughout the holiday season because of the impact it has on their local community.

To learn more about Small Business Saturday, visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/saturday.

The SBA’s El Paso District Office serves the Far West Texas counties of Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Loving, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, and Terrell counties.