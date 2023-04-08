EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hallelujah BBQ has been in the works for years and is now finally opening the doors of a 100-year-old building turned into a restaurant, selling award-winning brisket and providing jobs for people experiencing homelessness and recovering from addiction.

The restaurant is a part of the Rescue Mission of El Paso, a nonprofit organization providing shelter to the homeless and helping people struggling with addiction through vocational rehabilitation.

Rescue Mission CEO Blake Barrow explained they started working on the over 100-year-old former trolley car clubhouse, at 130A N. Cotton St., in 2016.

The renovation was done by the Rescue Mission — from the interior, hand-made furniture to the exterior including shipping containers turned into restrooms and sitting area.

Barrow has been mastering his barbecue skills for several decades and thought it would be a great way to serve the community.

“As you’re improving people’s lives, the best way to start is a really good plate of barbecue. And let’s eat,” he said.

Barrow said they smoke their brisket for 12 hours

All of the staff is experiencing homelessness and/or is a part of their vocational rehabilitation program.

Ernie is one of the waiters who has struggled with addiction and experienced several relapses, but he has now remained sober for nine months, thanks to Rescue Mission.

“You know, I have so much, so many things to look forward to in life,” Ernie said.

Hallelujah BBQ’s menu

The grand opening was on April 5th and the restaurant be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

You can dine in or order for pick up through Hallelujah BBQ’s website.

