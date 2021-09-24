El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of September 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released their list fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 24, 2021.

The fugitives are individuals where in attempts to locate them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

If you or anyone you know has information on the location of any of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org [crimestoppersofelpaso.org].

El Paso Police Department

Jordan Matthew Ingalls

  • Age: 24
  • 6’01”, 160 lbs.
  • Black hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: $300,000

Jose Ivan Soria

  • Age: 37
  • 5’07”, 170 lbs.
  • Black hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Damian Valtierra

  • Age: 18
  • 5’10”, 150 lbs.
  • Black hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated robbery
  • Bond: $30,000

Eduardo Salazar-Flores

  • Age: 17
  • 5’09”, 170 lbs.
  • Black hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of property > $2,500 < $30,000 X2
  • Bond: $20,000

Jorge Orozco

  • Age: 30
  • 5’09”, 145 lbs.
  • Black hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury to family member, interference w/ emergency request for assistance
  • Bond: $15,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’05”, 135 lbs.
  • Brown hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 41
  • 5’10”, 190 lbs.
  • Brown hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault against family/household member with previous conviction
  • Bond: $1,000,000

Jaime Hernandez

  • Age: 26
  • 6’03”, 195 lbs.
  • Brown hair, Green eyes
  • Wanted for: Count 1: Injury child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury / Count 2&3: assault bodily injury family/house members 2+ within 12 months
  • Bond: $41,000

Ahmed Al Yafei

  • Age: 29
  • 5’07”, 160 lbs.
  • Black hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of a pregnant person
  • Bond: $40,000

Gabriel De Jesus Campuzano

  • Age: 70
  • 5’07”, 150 lbs.
  • Brown hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: 5 counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact
  • Bond: $150,000

