El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of September 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released their list fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 24, 2021.

The fugitives are individuals where in attempts to locate them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

If you or anyone you know has information on the location of any of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org [crimestoppersofelpaso.org].

El Paso Police Department

Jordan Matthew Ingalls

Age: 24

6’01”, 160 lbs.

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Bond: $300,000

Jose Ivan Soria

Age: 37

5’07”, 170 lbs.

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of habitation

Bond: $100,000

Damian Valtierra

Age: 18

5’10”, 150 lbs.

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated robbery

Bond: $30,000

Eduardo Salazar-Flores

Age: 17

5’09”, 170 lbs.

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of property > $2,500 < $30,000 X2

Bond: $20,000

Jorge Orozco

Age: 30

5’09”, 145 lbs.

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury to family member, interference w/ emergency request for assistance

Bond: $15,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’05”, 135 lbs.

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 41

5’10”, 190 lbs.

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault against family/household member with previous conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

Jaime Hernandez

Age: 26

6’03”, 195 lbs.

Brown hair, Green eyes

Wanted for: Count 1: Injury child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury / Count 2&3: assault bodily injury family/house members 2+ within 12 months

Bond: $41,000

Ahmed Al Yafei

Age: 29

5’07”, 160 lbs.

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of a pregnant person

Bond: $40,000

Gabriel De Jesus Campuzano

Age: 70

5’07”, 150 lbs.

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: 5 counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact

Bond: $150,000

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.