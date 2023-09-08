EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso distributes a list of “Most Wanted” fugitives each week on behalf of the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the Most Wanted list for the week of Sept. 8.

Oscar Ivan Contreras

Christopher Brito

Alexis Carrasco

George Garcia

John Clarence Reid

Devarian Marquel Bridwell

Deyone Quartaril Bridges

Stacy Julius Buck

Michael Scott Griffiths

Adrian Laris

El Paso Sheriff’s Office

Oscar Ivan Contreras: Age 39; 5-foot-7; weighs 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance; driving while intoxicated, third or more time. Bond N/A

Christopher Brito: Age 48; 5-foot-10; weighs 230; gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes. Charge: Resisting arrest, search or transport. Bond: $500,000.

George Garcia: Age 31; 6-feet; weighs 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Violating bond/protective order, with two previous convictions. $101,000 bond.

John Clarence Reid. Age 54; 6-foo1; weighs 175 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. $100,000.

Alexis Carrasco: Age 26; 5-feet-8; weighs 190 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Robbery. $100,000 bond.

El Paso Police Department

Michael Scott Griffiths: Age 68; 5-foot-10; weighs 195 pounds; blond hair and blue eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender. $100,000 bond.

Stacy Julius Buck: Age 47; 5-feet-7; weighs 165; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Aggravated robbery. $75,000 bond.

Deyone Quartaril Bridges: Age 28; 6-feet; weighs 160; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Sexual assault of a child/assault causing bodily injury. $52,500 bond.

Devarian Marquel Birdwell: Age 45; 5-feet-11; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Forgery of financial instrument. $15,000 bond.

Adrian Laris: Age 29; 5-feet-8; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, four counts. No bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.