EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here are the fugitives for the week of Sept. 29.

El Paso Police Department

Carlos Enrigue Ramirez Calderon: Age 38; 5-feet-11; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, two charges; harassment. $203,000 bond.

Armando Orta: Age 58; 6-feet; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Criminal sexual penetration of a minor. $150,000 bond.

Javier Marrufo-Gonzalez: Age 33; 5-feet-6; weighs 313 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Sex abuse of a child continuous with victim under 14; aggravated sexual assault of a child. $105,000.

Miguel Torres: Age 35; 5-feet-11; 260 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less then $30,000, five charges. No bond.

Benjamin Delfino Blanco: Age 33; 6-feet-1; 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of controlled substance; driving while intoxicated, second offense. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Kainoa Sablan: Age 21; 5-feet-7; weighs 130 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony, two counts; aggravated robbery, two counts; aggravated assault with deadly weapon, four counts. Bond N/A.

Gerardo DeLuna: Age 26; 5-feet-5; weighs 230 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon; unauthorized use of vehicle; evading arrest or detention with vehicle; and manufacture or delivery of controlled substance. Bond N/A.

Jose Javier Majerczyk: Age 55. Charge: Sex abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14, three counts. $1.3 million.

Francisco Javier Rascon: Age 34; 5-feet-9; weighs 140 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charges: Assault of public servant; possession of controlled substance, four counts; criminal mischief. $85,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.