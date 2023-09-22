EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for both El Paso Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the list for the week of Sept. 22.

El Paso Police Department

Delfino Benjamin Blanco: Age 33; 6-feet-1; weighs 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance; driving while intoxicated, second offense. No bond.

Miguel Torres: Age 35; 5-feet-11; weighs 260 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, five counts. No bond.

Armando Orta: Age 58; 6-feet; weighs 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Criminal sexual penetration of a minor. $150,000 bond.

Magner Sumlin: Age 72. 6-feet-1; 200 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender with previous conviction. $100,000 bond.

Stacy Julius Buck: Age 47; 5-feet-7; weighs 165 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Aggravated robbery. $75,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Dante Marmolejo: Age 26; 5-feet-9; 147 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Robbery. Bond NA.

Theodoro Hernandez: Age 46; 5-feet-9; weighs 200 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond NA.

Armando Garcia: Age 53; 5-feet; weighs 195 pounds; gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes. Charge: Driving while intoxicated, third or more time. $101,000 bond.

Pablo Edmundo Moreno: Age 35; 5-feet-6; weighs 218 ponds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond NA.

Alberto Aguilar: Age 51; 5-feet-8; weighs 212 pounds; gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes. Charge: accident involving serious bodily injury. $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.