EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the list of “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Oct. 6.

Felipe Rafael Lackey Jr.

Miguel Angel Paz

Aylina Marie Rocha

Jose Daniel Cruz

Griselda Guiberteau

Bogar Aguilar Ortiz

Sean Robert Aguirre

Benjamin Delfino Blacno

Armando Orta

Adrian Hardy Zamora

El Paso Police Department

Sean Robert Aguirre: Age 22; 6-feet-1; weighs 240 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 or less than $30,000. No bond.

Benjamin Delfino Blanco: Age 33; 6-feet-1; weighs 185 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance; driving while intoxicated, 2nd time. No bond.

Armando Ota: Age 58; 6-feet; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: criminal sexual penetration of a minor. $150,000.

Adrian Hardy Zamora: Age 22; 5-feet-8; weighs 155 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: manufacture or delivery of controlled substance. $50,000 bond.

Bogar Aguilar Ortiz: Age 33; 5-feet-8; weighs 175 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault against public servant, two counts. $20,000.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Daniel Cruz: Age 27; 5-feet-6; weighs 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: sexual assault of a child, three counts; aggravated sexual assault of a child. $100,000 bond.

Felipe Rafael Lackey Jr.: Age 27; 5-feet-7; weighs 170 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon; aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; assault family/household member. Bond NA.

Aylina Marie Rocha: Age 27; 5-feet-2; weighs 225 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bond N/A.

Miguel Angel Paz: Age 50; 5-feet-8; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Driving while intoxicated, third time. $100,000 bond.

Griselda Guiberteau: Age 40; 5-feet-6; weighs 120 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: abandoning/endangering child without intent to return. $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.