EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes a list of “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

This week’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives is as follows:

El Paso Police Department

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez: Age 33; 5-feet-7; 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Indecency with a child/sexual contact. No bond.

Sean Robert Aguirre: Age 22; 6-feet-1; 240 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. No bond.

Norma Yvonee Gaspar: Age 25; 5-feet-9; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated robbery. $50,000 bond.

Shawna Renee Owens: Age 35; 5-feet-2; 125 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender. $50,000 bond.

Israel Dwyane Hyatt: Age 41; 5-feet-5; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault causing bodily injury of a family member; interference with emergency request for assistance. $6,500 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Ochoa: Age 30; 5-feet-10; 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance. $45,000 bond.

Jessica Edwards: Age 34; 5-feet-4; 144 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Abandoning/endangering a child with imminent danger, two counts.

Carlos Javier Rodriguez: Age 50; 5-feet-8; 250 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $75,000 bond.

Celina Gallardo: Agee 44; 5-feet-5; 195 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. $50,000 bond.

Rene Luera: Age 61; 5-feet-4. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $150,000 and less than $300,000; exploitation of child/elderly/disabled. $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.