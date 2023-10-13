EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here are the “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Oct. 13.

El Paso Police Department

Sean Robert Aguirre: Age 22; 6-feet-1; weighs 240 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 or less than $30,000. No bond.

Emiliano Enrique Hernandez: Age 19; 6-feet-2; weighs 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Accident involving injury, two counts. $60,000 bond.

Shawna Renee Owens: Age 35; 5-feet-2; weighs 125 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender. $50,000 bond.

Adrian Hardy Zamora: Age 22; 5-feet-8; weighs 155 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance. $50,000 bond.

Bogar Aguilar Ortiz: Age 33; 5-feet-8; weighs 175 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts. $20,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Lisa Marie Brown: Age 26; 5-feet-4; weighs 149 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Injury of child/elderly/disabled with reckless bodily injury. Bond N/A.

Bradley Alberto Gallegos Grumbach: Age 34; 5-feet-5; weighs 153 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation; possession of controlled substance. $32,700 bond.

Aaron Michael Garcia-Griego: Age 29; 5-feet-8; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $50,000 bond.

Mario Alberto Pargas: Age 34; 5-feet-4; 194 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, four counts. Bond N/A.

Anette Cardona: Age 23; 4-feet-11; weighs 125 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance; engaging in organized criminal activity, three counts. Bond N/A.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.