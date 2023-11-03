EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes a list of El Paso’s “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
“Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Nov. 3 are as follows:
El Paso Police Department
Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register. $130,000 bond.
Christopher Luke Duarte: Age 40; 5-feet-5; 155 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, two counts. $120,000 bond.
Rodolfo Jaime: Age 50; 5-feet-9; 215 pounds; black hair and green eyes. Charge: Assault of family/household member with previous conviction. $100,000 bond.
Henry Jay Shank. Age 57; 5-feet-11; 179 pounds; gray hair and brown eyes. Charge: Violating bond/protective order. $10,000.
Rogelio Cazares: Age 36; 5-feet-10; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation, two counts; evading arrest/detention with vehicle, two counts. No bond.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Anderson: Age 58; 6 feet; 250 pounds; white hair and green eyes. Charge: Driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more time. $101,000 bond.
Angel Murillo: Age 52; 6-feet-1; 245 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $100,000 bond.
Denisse Saenz: Age 39; 5-feet-5; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $10,000 bond.
Christopher Ray Sandoval: Age 33; 5-feet-6; 130 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $40,000 bond.
Mario Gonzalo Lopez: Age 29; 6-feet-1; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manslaughter, three counts. N/A.
Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.