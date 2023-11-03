EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes a list of El Paso’s “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

“Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Nov. 3 are as follows:

Steven Anderson

Mario Gonzalo Lopez

Angel Murillo

Denisse Saenz

Christopher Ray Sandoval

Rogelio Cazares

Kenneth Wayne Dove

Christopher Luke Duarte

Rodolfo Jaime

Henry Jay Shank

El Paso Police Department

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register. $130,000 bond.

Christopher Luke Duarte: Age 40; 5-feet-5; 155 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, two counts. $120,000 bond.

Rodolfo Jaime: Age 50; 5-feet-9; 215 pounds; black hair and green eyes. Charge: Assault of family/household member with previous conviction. $100,000 bond.

Henry Jay Shank. Age 57; 5-feet-11; 179 pounds; gray hair and brown eyes. Charge: Violating bond/protective order. $10,000.

Rogelio Cazares: Age 36; 5-feet-10; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation, two counts; evading arrest/detention with vehicle, two counts. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Anderson: Age 58; 6 feet; 250 pounds; white hair and green eyes. Charge: Driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more time. $101,000 bond.

Angel Murillo: Age 52; 6-feet-1; 245 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $100,000 bond.

Denisse Saenz: Age 39; 5-feet-5; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $10,000 bond.

Christopher Ray Sandoval: Age 33; 5-feet-6; 130 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $40,000 bond.

Mario Gonzalo Lopez: Age 29; 6-feet-1; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Manslaughter, three counts. N/A.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.