EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitives list for both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the list of “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of Nov. 17:

Edgar Javier Cadena

Ana Guadalupe De La Cruz

Raul Guillen

Jesus Manuel Solis

Armando Valenzuela

Sean Robert Aguirre

Carolina Cazares

Kenneth Wayne Dove

Norma Gaspar

Rodolfo Mestas

El Paso Police Department

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; weighs 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Failure to register as a sex offender, two counts. $130,000 bond.

Norma Yvonne Gaspar: Age 25; 5-feet-9; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: aggravated robbery. $50,000 bond.

Carolina Cazares: Age 27; 5-feet-6; weighs 200 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Robbery. $35,000 bond.

Rodolfo Mestas: Age 47; 5-feet-8; weighs 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Failure to register as sex offender. $25,000.

Sean Robert Aguirre: Age 22; 6-feet-1; weighs 240 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 or less than $30,000. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Armando Valenzuela: Age 45; 5-feet-11; weighs 330 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Sexual assault of a child. Bond N/A.

Jesus Manuel Solis: Age 32; 5-feet-8; weighs 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Aggravated sexual assault of child; sexual abuse of child continuous with victim under 14/theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. $101,500 bond.

Ana Guadalupe De La Cruz: Age: 50. Charge: Online solicitation of minor under 14. $80,000 bond.

Edgar Javier Cadena: Age 39; 5-feet-7; 140 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Sexual abuse of child continuous, victim under 14, two counts; aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts. $200,000 bond.

Raul Guillen: Age 27; 5-feet-11; weighs 190 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Sexual abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14; aggravated sexual assault of a child; indecency with a child with sexual contact, two counts. $160,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.