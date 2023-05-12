Most Wanted fugitives in El Paso for week of May 12.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here are the Most Wanted fugitives for the week of May 12.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alonso Munoz: Age 38; 6-feet; 250 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $75,000 bond.

Matthew Bryan Henry: Age 28; 5-feet-8; 151 pounds; blond hair and blue eyes. Wanted for sex offender failure to register. $75,000 bond.

Ashley Brooke Torres: Age 30; 5-feet-1; 295 pounds. Brown hair and brown eyes. Two counts of driving while intoxicated. $40,000 bond.

Jesus Daniel Vengas: Age 36; 5-feet-11; 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated, three or more times. $25,000 bond.

Manuel Marcelo Miranda Ponce: Age 50; 5-feet-5; 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for accident involving injury. $10,000 bond.

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Luis Francisco Dominguez-Benitez: Age 24; 5-feet-10; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for sexual assault. Bond N/A.

Carlos Javier Rodriguez: 49 years old; 5-feet-8; 250 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon. $75,000 bond.

Christopher Vaughn: 35 years old; 6-feet; 180 pounds; brown hair and blue eyes. Wanted for continuous violence against the family; three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon; assault family violence impeding breathing/circulation. Bond N/A.

James Conwell Carr: Age 40; 6-feet-1; 160 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for robbery. Bond N/A.

Alejandro Hernandez Jr.: Age 21; 5-feet-9; 195 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated robbery. $80,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.