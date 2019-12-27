El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of December 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released the images of the people most wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso County Sherrif’s Office Most Wanted:

BARLOW, JACOB JAROD
  • DOB: 26 years old
  • Height: 5’8”
  • Weight: 145 lbs
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=1G<4G
  • Bond: $100,000
SANTIBANEZ, NICHOLAS
  • DOB: 30 years old
  • Height: 6’1”
  • Weight: 163 lbs
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brwon
  • Wanted For: THEFT PROP >=$2,500 < $30K
  • Bond: $100,000
STEVENS, JEANETTE
  • DOB: 29 years old
  • Height: 5’1”
  • Weight: 120 lbs
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G<200G / POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
  • Bond: $110,000
BUSTAMANTE, DAVID
  • DOB: 23 years old
  • Height: 5’5”
  • Weight: 150 lbs
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
  • Bond: $41,000

El Paso Police Department Most Wanted:

Peralta Joe Eddie Jr
  • Age: 21
  • 5’07”
  • 150 lbs.
  • Brown Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • $100,000 Bond
Casas, Gustavo Alejandro
  • Age: 21
  • 5’04”
  • 130 lbs.
  • Black Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
  • $5000 Bond
Gallegos, Jasmine Andrea
  • Age: 26
  • 5’06”
  • 103 lbs.
  • Black Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING
  • $5000 Bond
Madrid, Bryan Gilberto
  • Age: 26
  • 5’09”
  • 240 lbs.
  • Brown Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER
  • $3000 Bond
Fuentes, David
  • Age: 34
  • 5’08”
  • 240 lbs.
  • Brown Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
  • $100,000 Bond

