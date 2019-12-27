El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of December 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released the images of the people most wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso County Sherrif’s Office Most Wanted:

BARLOW, JACOB JAROD

DOB: 26 years old

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 145 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=1G<4G

Bond: $100,000

SANTIBANEZ, NICHOLAS

DOB: 30 years old

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 163 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brwon

Wanted For: THEFT PROP >=$2,500 < $30K

Bond: $100,000

STEVENS, JEANETTE

DOB: 29 years old

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 120 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G<200G / POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: $110,000

BUSTAMANTE, DAVID

DOB: 23 years old

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: $41,000

El Paso Police Department Most Wanted:

Peralta Joe Eddie Jr

Age: 21

5’07”

150 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

$100,000 Bond

Casas, Gustavo Alejandro

Age: 21

5’04”

130 lbs.

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

$5000 Bond

Gallegos, Jasmine Andrea

Age: 26

5’06”

103 lbs.

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF BUILDING

$5000 Bond

Madrid, Bryan Gilberto

Age: 26

5’09”

240 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

$3000 Bond

Fuentes, David