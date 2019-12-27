El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of December 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released the images of the people most wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org
El Paso County Sherrif’s Office Most Wanted:
- DOB: 26 years old
- Height: 5’8”
- Weight: 145 lbs
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=1G<4G
- Bond: $100,000
- DOB: 30 years old
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 163 lbs
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brwon
- Wanted For: THEFT PROP >=$2,500 < $30K
- Bond: $100,000
- DOB: 29 years old
- Height: 5’1”
- Weight: 120 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Hazel
- Wanted For: MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G<200G / POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
- Bond: $110,000
- DOB: 23 years old
- Height: 5’5”
- Weight: 150 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
- Bond: $41,000
El Paso Police Department Most Wanted:
- Age: 21
- 5’07”
- 150 lbs.
- Brown Hair
- Brown Eyes
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- $100,000 Bond
- Age: 21
- 5’04”
- 130 lbs.
- Black Hair
- Brown Eyes
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
- $5000 Bond
- Age: 26
- 5’06”
- 103 lbs.
- Black Hair
- Brown Eyes
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING
- $5000 Bond
- Age: 26
- 5’09”
- 240 lbs.
- Brown Hair
- Brown Eyes
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER
- $3000 Bond
- Age: 34
- 5’08”
- 240 lbs.
- Brown Hair
- Brown Eyes
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
- $100,000 Bond