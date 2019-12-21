El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of December 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released the images of the people most wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org
El Paso Police
Pintones-Reyes, Omar Alejandro
- Age: 36
- 5’03”
- 130 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon & Abandon/Endanger Child
- Bond: $30,000
Rodarte, Teofilo
- Age: 40
- 5’06”
- 215 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information # Items 5<10
- Bond: $25,000
Tovar, Jose Lui
- Age: 24
- 5’10”
- 140 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x6
Hammonds, Dallas Wayn
- Age: 37
- 6’01”
- 185 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Credit card or debit card abuse x2
Peralta Joe Eddie Jr.
- Age: 21
- 5’05”
- 150 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon