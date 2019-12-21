El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of December 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released the images of the people most wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police

Pintones-Reyes, Omar Alejandro

Age: 36

5’03”

130 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon & Abandon/Endanger Child

Bond: $30,000

Rodarte, Teofilo

Age: 40

5’06”

215 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information # Items 5<10

Bond: $25,000

Tovar, Jose Lui

Age: 24

5’10”

140 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x6

Hammonds, Dallas Wayn

Age: 37

6’01”

185 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Credit card or debit card abuse x2

Peralta Joe Eddie Jr.