El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 28

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jesus Manuel Cano

Age: 37

5’7″, 168 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled substance Over 4G under 200G

Bond: $50,000

Jose Loya

Age: 31

6’0″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information of Items

Bond: n/a

Isaac Gonzalez

Age: 26

5’6″, 120 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: n/a

Frank Gonzalez

Age: 39

5’4″, 205 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance over 4 grans under 200 grams

Bond: $75,000

Edmund Aguilar Jr.

Age: 25

5’9″, 210 pounds

Black Hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G

Bond: $100,000

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gregory Furner

Age: 30

5’7″, 195 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $3,500

Kevin Joseph Ruvalcalba

Age: 27

5’9″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Brenda Sanchez

Age: 28

5’7″, 148 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $13,000

Angel Abel Duran

Age: 35

5’10”, 200 pounds

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions 3X

Bond: $40,000

Adrian Ted Campbell