El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 28

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jesus Manuel Cano
- Age: 37
- 5’7″, 168 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled substance Over 4G under 200G
- Bond: $50,000
Jose Loya
- Age: 31
- 6’0″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information of Items
- Bond: n/a
Isaac Gonzalez
- Age: 26
- 5’6″, 120 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: n/a
Frank Gonzalez
- Age: 39
- 5’4″, 205 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance over 4 grans under 200 grams
- Bond: $75,000
Edmund Aguilar Jr.
- Age: 25
- 5’9″, 210 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
- Bond: $100,000
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Gregory Furner
- Age: 30
- 5’7″, 195 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Bond: $3,500
Kevin Joseph Ruvalcalba
- Age: 27
- 5’9″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Brenda Sanchez
- Age: 28
- 5’7″, 148 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bond: $13,000
Angel Abel Duran
- Age: 35
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions 3X
- Bond: $40,000
Adrian Ted Campbell
- Age: 34
- 5’6″, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 w Prev Convictions
- Bond: $75,000